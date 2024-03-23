After Kate Middleton Bombshell, Harry and Meghan Weigh In

'We wish health and healing for Kate and the family,' the Duke and Duchess of Sussex note in statement
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 23, 2024 9:30 AM CDT
Better days for these four royals.   (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP, FILE)

As the dust settles on the somewhat surprising announcement of the former Kate Middleton that she has cancer and is undergoing treatment, her estranged brother-in-law and his wife have a message for her. "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a brief statement to People. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't stepped out publicly with the Princess of Wales and her husband (and Harry's brother), Prince William, since September 2022, when they did a walk-around in Windsor, England, to mourn the late Queen Elizabeth II. Other reaction:

  • Kate's brother: The Princess of Wales' sibling posted a retro pic of the two of them together as kids after her video announcement, along with a moving message, reports Today. "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," James Middleton wrote on Instagram to his older sister, alongside the photo of them in front of a mountain backdrop. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."
  • Bidens, Ivanka: Other well wishes also came from both sides of the US political aisle, per Fox News. "Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate," President Biden wrote on X. First lady Jill Biden soon followed with her own post, writing: "You are brave, and we love you." Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Trump, noted she was "deeply saddened" to hear about the princess's illness and added, "It's disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed."
  • Introspection: More than one think piece has emerged analyzing the media frenzy and intense public interest around Princess Kate before her announcement. "Are we happy now?" Monica Hesse writes for the Washington Post, diving deeper into the question of "what the royals owe us, and what we owe them." Helen Lewis is much more blunt in her piece for the Atlantic, titled "I Hope You All Feel Terrible Now."
