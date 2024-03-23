As the dust settles on the somewhat surprising announcement of the former Kate Middleton that she has cancer and is undergoing treatment, her estranged brother-in-law and his wife have a message for her. "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a brief statement to People. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't stepped out publicly with the Princess of Wales and her husband (and Harry's brother), Prince William, since September 2022, when they did a walk-around in Windsor, England, to mourn the late Queen Elizabeth II. Other reaction: