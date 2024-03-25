A 'Shocking' Move in New Jersey Senate Race

Tammy Murphy, wife of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, has dropped out of the race for the Senate seat currently held by Bob Menendez. Menendez, who is facing federal corruption charges, has confirmed he won't run in this year's Democratic primary, though he said he could still run as an "independent Democrat" in the general election if he's exonerated. Murphy's exit "all but paves the way to the Democratic nomination for Rep. Andy Kim," who was running against the first lady, reports Politico. Tidbits from coverage around Murphy's decision to exit the race, which Politico calls "shocking":

The Hill agrees that her exit was an "abrupt" one, and leaves Kim as the only major candidate. But leading up to her decision, as NJ.com reported last week, the race had become "increasingly wild."