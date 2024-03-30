Visit These Tiny (but Cool) US Cities

Smaller cities don't always make it into guidebooks, so a visit means you're in for a unique regional experience, minus the crowds. Thrillist tapped travel writers to name America's best small cities to visit, and they came up with 16 that span the country. Here are a few favorites:



Ithaca, New York (population: 31,710). Think charming college-town vibes, but surrounded by natural beauty that includes over 150 waterfalls within 10 miles of this city's bustling downtown.

(population: 31,710). Think charming college-town vibes, but surrounded by natural beauty that includes over 150 waterfalls within 10 miles of this city's bustling downtown. Fort Myers, Florida (population: 92,245). This is the place to be in the Sunshine State for pristine beaches (or to explore the magical islands dotting its shores), while also an MLBer's dream as teams descend for spring training.