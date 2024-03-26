Baltimore Rescuers Scrambling After Major Bridge Collapse

Fire officials say at least 7 people appear to have gone into the water
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 26, 2024 6:16 AM CDT

Rescuers in Baltimore were looking for at least seven people in the Patapsco River after the Francis Scott Bridge collapsed in Baltimore early Tuesday. A cargo ship struck the bridge about 1:30am, sending cars and at least one tractor-trailer into the water, reports the Baltimore Sun.

  • Rescues: Two people were pulled from the water, and one is in serious condition, per the AP. The water temperature was about 47 degrees. "This is a dire emergency," said Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department.
  • The ship: The vessel that struck the bridge is a 948-foot-long cargo vessel named the Dali, per the New York Times. None of its crew members, including two pilots, were injured. The ship, flying under a Singapore flag, had left the Port of Baltimore about 1am, bound for Sri Lanka, reports WTOP.
  • No cause yet: "The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined," said a statement from Synergy Marine Group, which manages the ship. The registered owner is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd. The White House said in a statement it saw "no indication of nefarious intent," per the Post.
  • Busy port, bridge: The Port of Baltimore is a major East Coast shipping hub, with Reuters reporting it is the busiest American port for car shipments. The bridge itself, which opened in 1977, is part of busy Interstate 695. It is named after the author of the "Star Spangled Banner."
