Baltimore Rescuers Scrambling After Major Bridge Collapse

Rescuers in Baltimore were looking for at least seven people in the Patapsco River after the Francis Scott Bridge collapsed in Baltimore early Tuesday. A cargo ship struck the bridge about 1:30am, sending cars and at least one tractor-trailer into the water, reports the Baltimore Sun.
- Rescues: Two people were pulled from the water, and one is in serious condition, per the AP. The water temperature was about 47 degrees. "This is a dire emergency," said Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department.
- The ship: The vessel that struck the bridge is a 948-foot-long cargo vessel named the Dali, per the New York Times. None of its crew members, including two pilots, were injured. The ship, flying under a Singapore flag, had left the Port of Baltimore about 1am, bound for Sri Lanka, reports WTOP.
- Video: Watch the moment the bridge collapses here, via the Guardian.