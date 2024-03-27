Someone Has Won $1.12B Mega Millions Jackpot

Someone in New Jersey overcame the odds Tuesday night and won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December. The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and 4. The winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, according the the Mega Millions website. Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner, the AP reports. The prize is the eighth-largest in US lottery history and the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history.