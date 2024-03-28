Amid Mike Lindell's Money Problems, MyPillow Evicted

Election denier Mike Lindell is facing a number of financial problems—he's been ordered to pay the winner of a contest he staged $5 million; his lawyers say he also owes them millions; and the company he founded, MyPillow, has been struggling—but he says a recent eviction is not further evidence of those money issues. A court on Wednesday ordered MyPillow evicted from a Minnesota warehouse, but Lindell says in an interview with the AP that the only reason for the eviction is the landlord's desire to take the property back. The landlord had sued to evict MyPillow because the company owed $217,489.74 in back rent, CBS News reports, and Lindell acknowledges that's true, but has more to say on the subject.