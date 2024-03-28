Divers Find 2 Workers' Bodies as Timeline of Crash Emerges

Recorder on container ship provides information about events before Dali hit Key Bridge
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 27, 2024 8:42 PM CDT
Divers Find 2 Workers' Bodies as Timeline of Crash Emerges
Police boats work around a cargo ship that is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Baltimore.   (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The bodies of two construction workers killed in the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge were recovered on Wednesday, after divers spotted them about 25 feet below the surface of the Patapsco River in a red pickup truck. The remains of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, were at the bridge's middle span, CBS News reports. The search for the other four workers, who are presumed dead, was suspended. "Because of the superstructure surrounding what we believe were the vehicles and the amount of concrete and debris, divers are no longer able to safely navigate and operate around that," said Maryland State Police Col. Roland Butler, per CNN. "We have exhausted all search efforts." National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy held a news conference Wednesday evening. The updates include:

  • The timeline: Data from the voice data recorder of the container ship that struck the bridge showed alarms sounded on the Dali about 1:24am Tuesday, per the Washington Post. About 90 seconds later, the pilot requested assistance on a high-frequency radio, which alerted the on-duty Maryland Transportation Authority officer on duty, and called for tugs in the area. The ship had no tugs with it at that point. After about 30 seconds, the pilot ordered the ship's anchor dropped. At 1:27, he reported that the Dali had lost power and was approaching the bridge. Sounds recorded seem to show the crash happened at 1:29am.The lights on the bridge then went out.
  • On board: Homendy said 23 people were on the Dali, two of whom are pilots. The container ship had 56 containers of hazardous materials, some of which were breached after the bridge fell. She said they left a sheen on the water.
  • The recorder: The ship's data recorder is a newer model, the NTSB chair said, but it's nothing like the black box airplanes carry. "It is very basic compared to say, a flight data recorder, where we would have 1,000 parameters," Homendy said, per CNN. NTSB chief investigator Marcel Muise gave this explanation: "It's not a ship-wide system recorder, so most of the sensors that are being recorded are from the bridge. So things like GPS, the audio, rudder feedback, rudder commands are recorded on there. But not engineering, the temperature of each cylinder, power distribution sensors."
  • Lack of redundancy: The Key is a fracture-critical bridge, Homendy said. So if a member fails for some reason that's required to keep the bridge up, there's nothing to keep the structure from collapsing. "The preferred method for building bridges today is that there is redundancy built in, whether that's transmitting loads to another member or some sort of structural redundancy," she said. "This bridge did not have redundancy." That's the case for 17,468 of the nation's 615,000 bridges, according to Federal Highway Administration data.
  • The scene: "It's just utter devastation," Homendy said at the news conference.
(More Baltimore bridge collapse stories.)

