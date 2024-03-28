Divers Find 2 Workers' Bodies as Timeline of Crash Emerges

The bodies of two construction workers killed in the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge were recovered on Wednesday, after divers spotted them about 25 feet below the surface of the Patapsco River in a red pickup truck. The remains of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, were at the bridge's middle span, CBS News reports. The search for the other four workers, who are presumed dead, was suspended. "Because of the superstructure surrounding what we believe were the vehicles and the amount of concrete and debris, divers are no longer able to safely navigate and operate around that," said Maryland State Police Col. Roland Butler, per CNN. "We have exhausted all search efforts." National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy held a news conference Wednesday evening. The updates include: