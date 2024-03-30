In Instagram Post, Lizzo Says 'I QUIT'

"I QUIT," Lizzo declared in an Instagram post Friday, saying she is "getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet." It's not clear whether the singer was talking about quitting the music industry or just social media, the BBC reports, but the post came a day after she was criticized for performing at a fundraiser for President Biden while a sexual harassment lawsuit from former dancers is pending. A lawyer for the dancers said it was " shameful" that she had been booked for the New York City event.

"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it," Lizzo wrote. "But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it,"