In Instagram Post, Lizzo Says 'I QUIT'

Singer says she's sick of 'being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 30, 2024 5:22 PM CDT
Lizzo Says She 'Quits'
Lizzo performs on the Orange Stage during the Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark, Saturday, July 1, 2023.   (Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

"I QUIT," Lizzo declared in an Instagram post Friday, saying she is "getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet." It's not clear whether the singer was talking about quitting the music industry or just social media, the BBC reports, but the post came a day after she was criticized for performing at a fundraiser for President Biden while a sexual harassment lawsuit from former dancers is pending. A lawyer for the dancers said it was " shameful" that she had been booked for the New York City event.

  • "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it," Lizzo wrote. "But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it,"

  • "i'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views," Lizzo wrote, saying she was tired of "being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look" and having her "character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name." She concluded: "I didn't sign up for this s---."
  • Lizzo has denied accusations of harassment and creating a toxic workplace, Rolling Stone reports. "I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be," she said last fall. "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world."
  • Other stars expressed support for Lizzo in comments on the Instagram post, the BBC reports. "We love you queen," wrote Paris Hilton.
(More Lizzo stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X