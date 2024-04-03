Meghan McCain Says Musical About Her Dad Is 'Trash'

John McCain's daughter isn't happy about an upcoming musical comedy that depicts the late senator as a ghost haunting Donald Trump's brain. "This is trash," Meghan McCain said in a post on X Tuesday night, describing the Off-Broadway production as "nothing more than a gross cash grab by mediocre desperate people." She added: "I hope it bombs." She was responding to a Deadline report that Ghost of John McCain will have its world premiere this fall. It is set to run at the Soho Playhouse from Labor Day weekend until Nov. 5—Election Day. Writer Scott Elmegreen says he believes the family will love the production.