Kate Beckinsale fans are worried after she shared yet another photo online suggesting a serious illness. TMZ reports that on Easter, the 50-year-old Serendipity actor posted a photo on Instagram showing her legs and feet only, clad in pajama pants and bunny socks, in what appeared to be a hospital bed. Her accompanying message was a simple, cheery "Happy Easter," but immediately the comments turned to concern. "What's wrong!!!" singer Gwen Stefani wrote.

That concern was likely prompted further by the fact that it wasn't the only such post from Beckinsale over the past few weeks. People notes she also got cryptic on March 11—when she put up two photos of herself not looking well, again from what appeared to be a hospital bed, along with a reference to being "sick"—and then again on March 19, when her Instagram story featured a selfie of her in the hospital bed. So far, Beckinsdale's reps haven't weighed in on what the issue might be. (More Kate Beckinsale stories.)