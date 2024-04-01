JK Rowling to Scotland: Go On, Arrest Me

JK Rowling has a pretty deep history of making comments taken as inflammatory in the transgender community, and the Harry Potter author isn't backing down. As the BBC reports, Rowling's latest throwdown is with the government of Scotland, the country in which she resides, and which recently passed an anti-hate crime law making it a criminal offense to "stir] up hatred" against people related to their age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity, or intersex status. Among the classes not protected under the new law, per the AP: women, meaning attacks based on gender wouldn't be illegal. And Rowling is inviting Scottish authorities to arrest her if her opinions flout the law. A look: