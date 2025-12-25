Economist Names Its Country of the Year

The Economist has handed its 2025 "country of the year" title to a nation that for years has been synonymous with war and repression: Syria. But the magazine sees the changes underway since last year's ouster of Bashar al-Assad as worthy of the honors.

Before his ouster, Assad—backed by Russia and Iran—presided over a brutal police state scarred by a 13-year civil war and mass displacement. New leader Ahmed al-Sharaa—initially feared as a potential theocrat—has so far defied expectations. Women are not compelled to veil or stay home, entertainment and alcohol are permitted, and ties with the US and Gulf states are improving as Western sanctions ease. The country remains fragile: Militias have carried out deadly massacres of minorities, and Sharaa's rule is described as "clannish." But so far, the positives seem to outweigh the negatives.

The magazine picks a "country of the year" each Christmas—not the richest, freest, or most powerful, but the one that has improved the most in ways that matter politically, economically, or socially. This year's runner-up was Argentina, thanks to its greatly improved economic situation. President Javier Milei's policies are credited with bringing down sky-high inflation and reducing poverty.