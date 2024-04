In two decisions Monday, Florida's Supreme Court ruled that one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bans could take effect—and that a measure that could overturn the ban can appear on the ballot in November.

The ban. The court ruled that the state's constitution does not protect abortion rights. The ruling not only upholds the state's existing ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, it triggers a law prohibiting abortion after six weeks, the Washington Post reports, which is before many women know they're pregnant. The law, which includes exceptions for rape, incest, and fatal fetal abnormalities, is set to take effect in 30 days.