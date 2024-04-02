An Alabama woman is in custody after cops found more than 4 pounds of cocaine in the backpack of a 3-year-old in her home, among other discoveries. Per KTLA , deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office got a tip that 35-year-old Tierra Tocorra Hill was stashing illegal drugs in her home in Mobile, and so they shadowed her after she left her residence, finally pulling her over in a traffic stop. They say that inside Hill's vehicle was about 3.3 pounds of cocaine, a small amount of pot, and a handgun. That was nothing, however, compared with what they say they found inside her home.

Deputies say there were four unattended children, ages 3 to 15, in the residence, as well as two more handguns and more drugs—specifically, about 4.4 pounds of coke found in the 3-year-old's blue backpack, which the youngster was wearing at the time. Another 2-plus pounds of cocaine was found in another backpack, along with the firearms. "It's safe to say that the 3-year-old probably did not put the drugs in the backpack," Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said, per WKRG.

"It is absurd how reckless this situation was," Burch added in a statement, per AL.com. "There was a total disregard for the law and the children's well-being." Burch also dismissed the assertion that Hill simply made a "poor" decision. "I think she made a deliberate decision to ride around with substantial amounts of drugs and a firearm in her car and leave her children home (unattended) with even more cocaine and more drugs, so that's a deliberate action, not a poor decision," he said, per WKRG. Hill has been charged with cocaine trafficking, marijuana possession, evidence tampering, and chemical endangerment of a child.