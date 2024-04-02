Lou Conter, the last living survivor of the USS Arizona battleship that exploded and sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, has died. He was 102. Conter passed away on Monday at his home in Grass Valley, California, following congestive heart failure, daughter Louann Daley said, per the AP.

Attack: Conter was a quartermaster on the main deck of the Arizona as Japanese planes flew overhead at 7:55am on Dec. 7, 1941. Conter recalled how one bomb penetrated steel decks 13 minutes into the battle and set off more than 1 million pounds of gunpowder below. The explosion lifted the battleship 30 to 40 feet out of the water, he said during a 2008 oral history interview. Everything was on fire from the mainmast forward, he noted. "Guys were running out of the fire and trying to jump over the sides," Conter said. "Oil all over the sea was burning."