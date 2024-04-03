Trump: I'll Make Statement on Abortion Next Week

Donald Trump didn't give a direct answer when asked Tuesday about the six-week abortion ban triggered by a Florida Supreme Court decision Monday, but he promised to make a statement on the issue next week. NBC News reports that there were boos at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan when its reporter asked Trump, "Do you support the six-week abortion ban the Florida Supreme Court just upheld?" Trump replied, "We will be making a statement next week on abortion." The Hill reports that Trump described the Florida legislation, among the strictest in the nation, as a "terrible mistake" in September. He has said he is "thinking in terms" of a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

In a post on X, President Biden said, "You already made your statement, Donald." The post included an image of a May 2023 Truth Social post from Trump, with the line "I was able to kill Roe v. Wade" circled and "Without me there would be no 6 weeks" underlined. In a statement earlier Tuesday, Biden slammed the "outrageous" decision from Florida's top court, saying the state's bans "are putting the health and lives of millions of women at risk."

The Biden campaign believes the ban could boost turnout for Democrats in November and possibly even flip Florida, which will also be voting on an abortion rights ballot measure, the New York Times reports. "We're cleareyed about how hard it will be to win Florida, but we also know that Trump does not have it in the bag," campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said Tuesday. (More abortion stories.)