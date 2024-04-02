Counterculture Icon John Sinclair Dies

John Sinclair, a poet, music producer, and counterculture figure whose lengthy prison sentence after a series of small-time pot busts inspired a John Lennon song and a star-studded 1971 concert to free him, has died. He was 82. Sinclair died Tuesday morning at Detroit Receiving Hospital of congestive heart failure following an illness, his publicist Matt Lee said. Sinclair drew a 9 1/2-to-10-year prison sentence in 1969 from Detroit Recorder's Court Judge Robert Colombo for giving two joints to undercover officers. It was his third offense. He served 29 months but was released a few days after Lennon, Stevie Wonder, Bob Seger, and others performed in front of 15,000 attendees at the University of Michigan's Crisler Arena, the AP reports.

"They gave him 10 for two/What else can Judge Colombo do/We gotta set him free," Lennon sang in "John Sinclair," a song the ex-Beatle wrote that immortalized its subject. At the time of Sinclair's arrest, possession of marijuana was a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was arrested in Detroit while living as a poet and activist who co-founded the anti-racist White Panther Party. He received the maximum sentence. The day before the concert, the Michigan Legislature voted to reduce to a misdemeanor the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana, punishable by up to a year in prison. Because he already had served 2½ years, Sinclair was released from prison three days after the concert.