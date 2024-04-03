'Artificial Sun' Breaks Record at 180M Degrees

Nuclear fusion researchers in South Korea call it an "artificial sun"—but it burns much hotter than the real one. Scientists say the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research reactor—the KSTAR—recently broke a record it set in 2021: It sustained plasma at 180 million degrees Fahrenheit, or 100 million degrees Celsius, for 48 seconds. The previous record was 31 seconds. The achievement marks another step forward in the quest to harness nuclear fusion, a potentially unlimited source of clean energy that involves fusing atoms together instead of splitting them.

The reactor: KSTAR is a tokamak, which the Department of Energy describes as "a machine that confines a plasma using magnetic fields in a donut shape that scientists call a torus." It's the most common design for experimental fusion reactors.