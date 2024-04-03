Goalie Was Drafted in 2015, Just Made His NHL Debut

Ivan Fedotov was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015—which was great for the aspiring Russian goaltender, but a move made with "low expectations" on the part of the Flyers, as NPR puts it. Fedotov finally made his NHL debut with the Flyers on Monday night, some nine years later. Here's a look at his most curious path to the league:

After that draft: The Flyers didn't sign Fedotov and didn't really take notice of him until 2022, after he had a big season on Russian soil and helped the Russian Olympic team bring home a silver medal from Beijing. The Flyers signed him in May of that year as a free agent.