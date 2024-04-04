Biden to Israel: Protect Civilians or Risk Losing US Aid

President Biden and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Thursday, and US officials say Biden delivered an ultimatum: Do a better job of protecting civilians or risk losing US support for the war against Hamas, reports CNN.

Biden "emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable," the White House said in a statement. (The 30-minute call came days after an Israeli strike killed seven workers with World Central Kitchen.) "He made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps."

Biden demanded Israel "announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers," per NBC News.

Ceasefire: The president also said an "immediate ceasefire is essential" and urged Israel to reach a quick deal on that front.