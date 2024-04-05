Newly Found Mass Graves Shake Rwandan Reconciliation

The diggers' hoes scrape the brown soil, looking for—and often finding—human bone fragments. The women then wipe the bone pieces with their hands as others watch in solemn silence. The digging goes on, a scene that's become familiar in a verdant area of southern Rwanda, where the discovery in October of human remains at the site of a house under construction triggered another search for new mass graves believed to hold victims of the 1994 genocide against Rwanda's Tutsi, the AP reports. Since then, Rwandan authorities say the remains of at least 1,000 people have been found in the farming community in the district of Huye.

As Rwanda prepares to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the genocide next week, continuing discoveries of mass graves are a reminder not only of the country's determination to reconcile with its grim past but also of the challenges in achieving lasting peace. The head of a prominent genocide survivors' group and several other Rwandans said the discoveries underscore that more needs to be done for true reconciliation. Rwanda has made it a criminal offense to withhold information about a previously unknown mass grave. For years, perpetrators of the 1994 genocide, including those who served prison terms and were later released, have been urged to speak up and say what they know, per the AP.

Yet the mass graves are still mostly found by accident, leading to new arrests and traumatizing survivors all over again. The October discovery led to the arrest of Jean Baptiste Hishamunda, 87, and four of his relatives. After the remains of six people were discovered under his home, diggers started going through his entire property, finding dozens and then hundreds more remains as their search extended to other sites in Huye. An estimated 800,000 Tutsi were killed in massacres that lasted over 100 days in 1994. The genocide was ignited when a plane carrying President Juvénal Habyarimana, a member of the majority Hutu, was shot down in the capital Kigali. The Tutsi were blamed for downing the plane and killing the president. Enraged gangs of Hutu extremists began killing Tutsi, backed by the army and police.