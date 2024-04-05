Actors Announce Game, Set, Match

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, who married in 2010 and have three children, announced Friday that they filed for divorce last year. The actors revealed the news in their Instagram stories with photos of them dressed to play tennis, HuffPost reports. "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the identical posts say. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage." They became engaged in 2004 after meeting at a party three years earlier in Australia.

That was before Cohen became famous for the film Borat and Fisher for Wedding Crashers, per People. Fisher, 48, has spoken of the importance of "not having my relationship in the public domain," and the posts Friday included a plea for privacy. She also told Australian Women's Weekly about a bond she had with the actor-comedian, 52, who has said he found her hilarious at that party. "Having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection," Fisher said. (Baron Cohen has clashed with Rebel Wilson about allegations she's made against him.)