It's being dubbed as possibly the "most viewed astronomical event in history," so we get it if you didn't get to see yesterday's total solar eclipse and are bummed you missed out. Space.com reports that the next total solar eclipse in the US will take place on March 30, 2033, which is less than a decade away, but totality, in which the moon completely blocks the sun, will only be visible from a remote part of Alaska. On Aug. 23, 2044, another solar eclipse will include three US states (Montana and the Dakotas) in the relatively slim 100-mile-wide path of totality, and a year after that, on Aug. 12, 2045, a full solar eclipse will see totality sweep across much of the US, from California to Florida.