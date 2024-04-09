It's being dubbed as possibly the "most viewed astronomical event in history," so we get it if you didn't get to see yesterday's total solar eclipse and are bummed you missed out. Space.com reports that the next total solar eclipse in the US will take place on March 30, 2033, which is less than a decade away, but totality, in which the moon completely blocks the sun, will only be visible from a remote part of Alaska. On Aug. 23, 2044, another solar eclipse will include three US states (Montana and the Dakotas) in the relatively slim 100-mile-wide path of totality, and a year after that, on Aug. 12, 2045, a full solar eclipse will see totality sweep across much of the US, from California to Florida.
If you're not sure you'll be around for that one, or simply can't wait that long, there are other, sooner options for total solar eclipses—but you'll have to leave the US to see them. Here are three chances to catch one over the next four years, per the New York Times and Washington Post:
- Aug. 12, 2026: The next one to hit the sky is set to start over the northernmost part of Russia, shift to Greenland and the west coast of Iceland, then end up over Spain (the latter of which will likely offer the best weather conditions to see the eclipse). The Perseid meteor shower will also be taking place in Spain at the same time.
- Aug. 2, 2027: This one will run along the Mediterranean side of northern Africa, hover over Egypt, then make its way to the Arabian Peninsula. That eclipse "promises to be truly stellar," the Times notes, with an impressive six minutes and change of darkness during totality in Luxor.
- July 22, 2028: You'll have to head Down Under for this eclipse, which will move across Australia and the very southern part of New Zealand.
If traveling isn't in the cards for you in the near future, there will also be a partial solar eclipse in the US in March 2025, which will be viewable from parts of the Northeast, per Space.com.(Here, the first eclipse pic
from Monday, if you missed it.)