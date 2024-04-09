Defense Secretary: No Evidence of Genocide in Gaza

The US has seen no indication that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. "We don't have any evidence of genocide being created," Austin said Tuesday during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. When pressed by Sen. Tom Cotton on whether that means Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza, NBC News reports Austin repeated, "We don't have evidence of that." Axios reports other countries have accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians, citing restrictions on humanitarian aid, civilian deaths, and massive displacement.