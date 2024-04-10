Inflation Is Still Running Too High

A new and highly anticipated inflation report is out, and the numbers show that inflation remains stubbornly above where the Federal Reserve wants it to be. The March report marks three months in a row of higher-than-expected inflation, which could further jeopardize the Fed's plan to cut rates three times this year.

At the core: Inflation for "core" prices, excluding volatile food and energy, is now at 3.8% over 12 months, and it's up 0.4% for the month, above expectations of 3.7% and 0.3%. As the AP notes, the Fed "closely tracks core prices because they tend to provide a good read of where inflation is headed."

Stock market: Dow futures were up about 60 points just before the report's release, and they fell about 400 points when the report came out.