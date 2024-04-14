Are You a Pinnacle or a Suite? The 'Cult' of Cruise Ship Life

In a first-person account for the Atlantic, Gary Shteyngart joins the odd subgenre of authors writing about their time on a cruise ship, one famously begun by David Foster Wallace in 1996. But Shteyngart has some bragging rights: He's not just on any ship, but on Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship. The headline referring to "seven agonizing nights" will give you a sense of how things go, but Shteyngart's full account detailing the agony is worth the time. Some snippets:

"And now I understand something else: This whole thing is a cult. And like most cults, it can't help but mirror the endless American fight for status." You will learn about Pinnacles, Diamond-Plusers, Suites, "SeaPass Card peasants," and the struggles between and among such passengers.