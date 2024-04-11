Navalny Wrote a Memoir Before His Death

Alexei Navalny managed to write a memoir before his death in a Russian prison earlier this year , reports Reuters . Patriot will be released in the US and other countries in October—a move described by widow Yulia Navalnaya as a final gesture of defiance against the regime of Vladimir Putin, per the New York Times . Navalnaya says her husband wrote or dictated the book himself, beginning in 2020, and she is working with an editor at Knopf to finalize it. The book is expected to cover his entire life, from childhood to his path toward becoming one of the world's best-known dissidents.

"This book is a testament not only to Alexei's life, but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship—a fight he gave everything for, including his life," Navalnaya said in a statement. "Through its pages, readers will come to know the man I loved deeply—a man of profound integrity and unyielding courage. Sharing his story will not only honor his memory but also inspire others to stand up for what is right and to never lose sight of the values that truly matter." Knopf says a Russian-language edition will be available. (More Alexei Navalny stories.)