Skier Dies in Attempt at Jumping Colorado Highway

A 21-year-old skier in Colorado was wearing a helmet and other protective gear but it wasn't enough to save him when his attempt to jump a highway failed, authorities say. Investigators found that the man "was attempting to perform a high-risk skiing stunt by trying to clear the width of Highway 40 and unfortunately lacked the necessary speed and distance and subsequently landed on the highway pavement," the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Authorities said a bystander initiated CPR but the man died at the scene, the Denver Post reports.