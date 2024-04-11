Bakery to Customers: Check Cookies for Diamond

The owner of a bakery in Leavenworth, Kansas, is asking customers to chew their cookies with care: One may contain the missing diamond from her wedding ring. Dawn Monroe, owner of Sis Sweets Cookies & Cafe, tells KMBC that at some point during a recent workday, she looked down and noticed that the center diamond from the wedding ring she's worn for 36 years was gone. Her best guess is that it came off while she was putting on or taking off a rubber glove as she mixed a batch of cookie dough.