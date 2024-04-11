Arrest Warrant Issued for NFL Player in 6-Car Wreck

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after police say he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway, per the AP . Police said arrest warrants have been issued for the 23-year-old for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury. Rice's attorney, state Sen. Royce West, said last week that Rice had been driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Theodore Knox, 21, who was driving the other speeding sports car, a Corvette, police said. Rice and Knox were not in custody, and West had no immediate comment on Rice's behalf. The crash involved the Lamborghini, the Corvette, and four other vehicles, and left four people with minor injuries. Police said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane when the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing the chain collision. The drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini left following the crash without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, said police.

Rice last week posted to his Instagram Story that he was taking "full responsibility" for his part in the wreck. Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Collision involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and collision involving injury is punishable by up to five years in prison. The Chiefs selected Rice in the second round of last year's draft, and he quickly became one of the only dependable options in their passing game.