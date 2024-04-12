Apple Makes a Big Move on iPhone Repairs

Apple is making a big change that could make it cheaper, and easier, for people to get iPhones repaired. The company said in an update Thursday that in a new process beginning this fall with "select iPhone models," customers and independent repair shops will be able to replace components with "used genuine Apple parts" without any loss of function. More:



Parts pairing. Under the current repair process, known as parts pairing, parts are effectively locked to devices and users installing parts need to match the device's serial number to that of a new part provided by Apple, the Verge reports. When parts from other iPhones are used, users receive what the Verge calls "pesky notifications" about the part being unverified. Some features stop working when such parts are installed.