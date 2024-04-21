In Tech Mecca, the Trains Run on Floppy Disks

Despite its location in the nation's hub of cutting-edge tech, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) relies on an aging piece of tech to keep its trains moving. While the 5 1/4-inch floppy disks used to run Muni Metro's Automatic Train Control System were innovative back when they were installed in 1998, they have not only outlived their expected lifespan of 25 years, they will continue to be in use until at least 2029 as the transit agency gets a 21st-century upgrade in place, reports ABC 7.