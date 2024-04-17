A doping scandal two years after the 2014 Boston Marathon left the women's winner, Rita Jeptoo, out of a medal, and the second-place contender, Ethiopian immigrant Buzunesh Deba, in the first-place slot. But now, more than seven years after getting that congratulatory phone call, Deba says she's still trying to recoup the $100,000 she's owed for winning. More here:

Deba recalls Jeptoo didn't seem fatigued after the 2014 race, but the Kenyan runner didn't fail a drug test at the time, reports the Wall Street Journal. However, four months later, Jeptoo's test came up positive for the banned hormone erythropoietin, per the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and after an investigation, Jeptoo was sanctioned and stripped of her Boston Marathon title. Deba: After training for six months, including running 130 miles per week, before the 2014 race, Deba was disappointed to lose to Jeptoo, which she says caused her to lose her Nike contract, per CBS News. When she found out in October 2016 she'd been proclaimed the winner, "I thought everything is to change," she says.