For the Serengeti's Maasai, a Bitter Irony Unfolds

On the surface, the news might please those with a conservationist bent—Tanzania setting aside more and land for preservation. Look a little closer and what emerges is the brutal toll being exacted on the Maasai—pastoralists who are "among the lightest-living people on the planet"—in the name of said conservation, writes Stephanie McCrummen in the Atlantic. It's a bitter irony: The Maasai's stewardship of the land over the last four centuries has helped create the ecosystem now so prized, writes McCrummen. They've done such an admirable job tending their land that it's now being seized from them in what the story refers to as the "Great Serengeti Land Grab." And in this case, "conservation" might not mean what you think, as Tanzania caters to wealthy "trophy hunters, and tourists on 'bespoke expeditions,' and cappuccino trucks in proximity to buffalo viewing."