Australia Plans to Ban Kids From Social Media

Some Aussie kids may soon see their social media use curtailed, with the announcement that lawmakers Down Under are planning to introduce an age minimum for those who want to check out Instagram, Snapchat, and the like. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that his government would be test-driving technology before the end of the year that would prevent kids from opening up their own accounts, with the age minimum expected to fall somewhere between 14 and 16, reports the AP.

Albanese: The prime minister called social media a "scourge" and "social harm" and cited the "mental health consequences" that young people can suffer online, especially from bullying. He added, per Reuters: "I want to see kids off their devices and onto the [soccer] fields and the swimming pools and the tennis courts." Albanese re-upped his remarks on X, noting, per the New York Times: "It's about supporting parents and keeping kids safe."