BBC Host Won't Go to Prison Over Child Sex Abuse Photos

Huw Edwards, "one of the most recognized faces in British television news," won't be spending time behind bars on charges involving child sex abuse material. The BBC reports that its former BBC News presenter was handed a six-month jail sentence suspended for two years, meaning he won't be incarcerated unless he commits another crime during that period. However, he will appear on the sex offender registry for seven years and must go to rehab.

At a hearing Monday, the Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that Edwards, 63, had been in contact on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021 with a 19-year-old man named Alex Williams, whom Edwards sent hundreds of dollars to in exchange for Williams sending Edwards "pornographic images," per the Guardian. Of the nearly 400 indecent images that Edwards reportedly received, more than 40 were of children. The approximate age of most of the kids in the photos was between 13 and 15, though one child was said to be between 7 and 9.

"It is not an exaggeration to say your long-earned reputation is in tatters," Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told Edwards, who'd pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photos of children, per the AP. Edwards' defense attorney, Philip Evans, told the court that his client "wishes the court through me to know how profoundly sorry he is," per the Guardian. "He recognizes the repugnant nature of such indecent images and the hurt that he has done those who appear in such images." As for the BBC, the broadcaster noted in a statement after the sentencing: "We are appalled by his crimes. He has betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him." (More child sexual abuse material stories.)