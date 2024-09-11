How the Real-Time Debate Fact-Checking Went Down

The moderators pushed back, but largely at claims made by former President Trump
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 10, 2024 9:42 PM CDT
How the Real-Time Debate Fact-Checking Went Down
ABC World News Tonight Anchor David Muir, left, addresses members of the audience while standing with ABC News Live Anchor Linsey Davis, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in Manchester, N.H.   (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

By the 20-minute mark of Tuesday night's debate, ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis branched out from just asking questions to fact-checking the candidates. Their corrections largely came in response to statements made by former President Trump. Politico reports Davis fact-checked him the first time by clarifying that no US state permits the execution of a baby after the baby's birth. Muir subsequently corrected Trump when he stated that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets, noting that local officials say there is no evidence of that happening. More takes:

  • At the New York Times, Michael Grynbaum describes it as "striking how Muir and Davis, in calm and authoritative tones, have constructed factual guardrails around several of Trump's baseless claims. ... The ABC anchors are providing a model here for real-time fact-checking of the candidates that we have not glimpsed in previous debates."
  • But Outnumbered host Kayleigh McEnany disagreed with the candidates plural part. "ABC should be ASHAMED of themselves," she said. "1. Where was the question for Kamala about casting the tie breaking vote for inflation (American Rescue Plan etc.)? 2. Where was the question for Kamala about wanting taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for illegal immigrants? 3. Where was the question about Tim Walz allowing babies born alive after abortion to die in Minnesota and then removing reporting requirements? NONE - they only prepped TRUMP FACT CHECKS!"
  • Fox Across America host Jimmy Failla took a different approach to the same theme on X: "We're a minute away from Kamala saying the moon is made of cheese and the moderators NOT fact checking her."
  • CBS News' fact-checking calls out two of Kamala Harris' claims, noting one needs context and another is inconclusive. Read them here.
(More presidential debate stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X