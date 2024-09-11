How the Real-Time Debate Fact-Checking Went Down

By the 20-minute mark of Tuesday night's debate, ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis branched out from just asking questions to fact-checking the candidates. Their corrections largely came in response to statements made by former President Trump. Politico reports Davis fact-checked him the first time by clarifying that no US state permits the execution of a baby after the baby's birth. Muir subsequently corrected Trump when he stated that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets, noting that local officials say there is no evidence of that happening. More takes: