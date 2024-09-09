Tom Brady Has 'Awkward' Debut as a Broadcaster

Reviews of his first time as a game analyst are less than stellar
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 9, 2024 9:00 AM CDT
One of the more anticipated NFL debuts on Sunday came not on the field but in the broadcast booth: Tom Brady began his new career as a Fox football analyst, one that will pay him $375 million over 10 years. How did the 47-year-old do? The consensus is that Brady may have been a stellar quarterback but he's a mediocre broadcaster, at least for now.

  • He "sounded like a rookie out of the gate Sunday," writes Andrew Marchand at the Athletic. "His syntax was stilted. His interesting thoughts were limited. It was a bit awkward." Brady—a color analyst on the Cowboys-Browns game, won easily by Dallas—got more comfortable as the game went on, adds Marchand, a point echoed by others. This bodes well for Fox, giving Brady time to improve before the network hosts this season's Super Bowl.

  • "He was clearly nervous at the outset, and his cadence was a little halting and strange," writes critic Bill Goodykoontz at the Arizona Republic. Brady did have some nice moments, as when he recalled, "I played with a coach who wasn't afraid to cuss out players" and spoke of the benefits of that. Still, he wasn't worth $350 million, not that anyone could be, writes Goodykoontz. And given that salary, "it's not unfair to expect Brady to be at least good right out of the gate."
  • "Brady the analyst didn't sound like a polished veteran—not what we were used to with Brady the quarterback—but neither did he make any major gaffes," writes Ben Strauss at the Washington Post. But "he grew steadier as the game went on, assuring both fans and Fox executives that he can, at minimum, do the job."
  • Not so forgiving is Aaron Timms at the Guardian. "The judgments already seem ready for the headstone. Tom Brady: indomitable quarterback, deft conflict-of-interest navigator, determined smiler, mediocre TV talent."
