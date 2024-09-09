Tom Brady Has 'Awkward' Debut as a Broadcaster

One of the more anticipated NFL debuts on Sunday came not on the field but in the broadcast booth: Tom Brady began his new career as a Fox football analyst, one that will pay him $375 million over 10 years. How did the 47-year-old do? The consensus is that Brady may have been a stellar quarterback but he's a mediocre broadcaster, at least for now.

He "sounded like a rookie out of the gate Sunday," writes Andrew Marchand at the Athletic. "His syntax was stilted. His interesting thoughts were limited. It was a bit awkward." Brady—a color analyst on the Cowboys-Browns game, won easily by Dallas—got more comfortable as the game went on, adds Marchand, a point echoed by others. This bodes well for Fox, giving Brady time to improve before the network hosts this season's Super Bowl.