Watching NFL Games Becomes a Pricey Pastime

The NFL season has begun, and for diehard fans who want to watch as many games as possible, these are complicated—and expensive—times. Consider that four different streaming platforms have access to exclusive games this season: Amazon Prime, ESPN Plus, NBC's Peacock, and even Netflix. "All of which means that an NFL fan who wants access to every snap could wind up paying over $1,000 including monthly cable bills," write Andrew Beaton and Rosie Ettenheim at the Wall Street Journal.