House Reauthorizes Controversial Spy Tool

The House passed a bill Friday to reauthorize a controversial US government surveillance tool without including broad restrictions on how the FBI uses the program to search for Americans' data. The bill, approved 273-147, now goes to the Senate, where the Wall Street Journal reports that it is expected to pass. The program is set to expire on April 19 unless Congress acts.

Johnson's move: House Speaker Mike Johnson brought forward the revised proposal, which would reform and extend a section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act known as Section 702 for a shortened period of two years, instead of the full five-year reauthorization first proposed, per the AP. Johnson correctly bet that the shorter timeline would sway GOP critics by pushing any future debate on the issue to the presidency of Donald Trump if he were to win back the White House in November. Republicans were split 126-88 on the vote, and Democrats were 147-59, per the New York Times.