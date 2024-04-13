26 Barges Break Loose Near Pittsburgh During Heavy Rain

Two bridges in the Pittsburgh area were closed late Friday as 26 barges that had broken loose during record rainfall floated uncontrolled down the Ohio River. By Saturday, 17 of the barges had been secured by tugboat and eight others were found up pressed against Emsworth Locks and Dams, Campbell Transportation Company said. Officials said most of the barges were carrying dry cargo, including coal. No injuries were reported. The bridges reopened in the morning, CNN reports.
A rail bridge to Brunot Island, about two miles west of downtown Pittsburgh, was temporarily shut, as was the McKees Rocks Bridge to the west. A family-operated marina on the Ohio, Peggy's Harbor, sustained damage. The Army Corps of Engineers posted Saturday afternoon that it was checking elsewhere for damage and ensuring that barge crews were safe, per USA Today. Rain was heavy Friday night, and the river near Pittsburgh was under a flood warning, with the water level higher than flood stage at 25 feet.