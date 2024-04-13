26 Barges Break Loose Near Pittsburgh During Heavy Rain

Two bridges in the Pittsburgh area were closed late Friday as 26 barges that had broken loose during record rainfall floated uncontrolled down the Ohio River. By Saturday, 17 of the barges had been secured by tugboat and eight others were found up pressed against Emsworth Locks and Dams, Campbell Transportation Company said. Officials said most of the barges were carrying dry cargo, including coal. No injuries were reported. The bridges reopened in the morning, CNN reports.