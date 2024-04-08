Elon Musk calls his company's Cybertruck "the most unique thing on the road," but owners of the electric Tesla vehicle have other, more unflattering descriptions for their new ride. As Futurism puts it, the Cybertruck "seems to be breaking down at an incredible rate," as evidenced by owner forums scoured by Jalopnik . The car culture site became curious after spotting a tweet last week that showed a screenshot from said forums detailing how one person's Cybertruck apparently crapped out just a mile after being driven away from the delivery center.

"Took delivery today, AWD ... made it 1 mile down road, started getting steering error, flashing red screen, pulled off side of highway now the truck is dead and I'm waiting for a tow truck," the irritated customer wrote in the "Cybertruck Owners Club" thread. "Dealer couldn't do anything for me. It was great for 5 minutes ... tried everything, restarting, screen is stuck black and keeps beeping." The owner added that Tesla "really rushed these trucks out, what a nightmare."

Jalopnik then went down the "rabbit hole," finding other complaints about the robotic-looking EV—including one that was so scathing it got removed from one forum and ended up in another. "It's so, so bad," that person wrote, accusing Tesla of "stupid" cost-cutting measures in the Cybertruck's production. "You can't see the front corners adequately. It's borderline dangerous!" Other complaints include trucks not turning on or refusing to charge. Meanwhile, Car and Driver columnist Ezra Dyer writes for the New York Times that he has an entirely different beef with the Cybertruck, and with electric vehicles in general: They're boring. Read his take here. (More Cybertruck stories.)