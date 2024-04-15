Politics / Donald Trump Jury Selection in Trump's First Criminal Trial Starts Today Here's what to know about the historic moment in American history By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Apr 15, 2024 12:30 AM CDT Copied Former President Donald Trump leaves Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) An unprecedented moment will take place today in Manhattan, when jury selection begins for Donald Trump's trial in his hush money case in what will be the first-ever criminal trial for a former US president. A roundup of some of the points being made in coverage leading up to the historic proceedings: Potential consequences: NPR points out that while Trump can still run for office if he's convicted in any of the criminal cases he faces, he may not be able to vote for himself in the presidential election if found guilty. Florida, where Trump has voted since 2020, does restrict voting for convicted felons. But there are a lot of factors involved here, with the bottom line being that this particular case is unlikely to impact his voting status; see the ins and outs here. Potential consequences, part II: One of the reasons this case is unlikely to impact his voting status is because experts believe there's only a small chance he'd be sentenced to jail if he is convicted; there's no mandatory prison term in this case. That's why the Washington Post calls it the case "with the lowest stakes of the four prosecutions he faces." A primer: The New York Times offers a look at what to know in advance of the trial, which, it notes, could be the only criminal case against Trump to go to trial before the presidential election. The Hill also has its own primer, and CBS News looks at the key players. Michael Cohen: Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" is a huge player in the case, and Cohen talked to Politico in advance of the trial. One main takeaway? He says trial watchers should prepare to be surprised. Interview here. Jury selection: Can an impartial jury be found in New York? For more on that question, USA Today talks to trial experts, the Washington Post talks to a dozen New Yorkers, and NBC News explains why jury selection is "crucial." (More Donald Trump stories.) Report an error