Jury Selection in Trump's First Criminal Trial Starts Today

An unprecedented moment will take place today in Manhattan, when jury selection begins for Donald Trump's trial in his hush money case in what will be the first-ever criminal trial for a former US president. A roundup of some of the points being made in coverage leading up to the historic proceedings:

Potential consequences: NPR points out that while Trump can still run for office if he's convicted in any of the criminal cases he faces, he may not be able to vote for himself in the presidential election if found guilty. Florida, where Trump has voted since 2020, does restrict voting for convicted felons. But there are a lot of factors involved here, with the bottom line being that this particular case is unlikely to impact his voting status; see the ins and outs here.