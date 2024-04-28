Ralph Nader Explains Why the Focus on RFK Jr. Is 'Stupid'

Ralph Nader has been saying it for decades: America needs a revolution. The lawyer, consumer advocate, and political activist famously—or, perhaps, infamously—ran for president as a third-party candidate in every election from 1992 until 2008. That includes, of course, his 2000 campaign, in which the 97,488 votes he received in Florida have often been blamed for throwing the state and thus, the White House, to George W. Bush. But he's always insisted such a claim is off-base, and he continues to do so—vehemently—in an interview with Mother Jones as part of its coverage of third-party candidates and the 2024 presidential race. That's not the only thing he's vehement about, either—he's also pretty disappointed in most third parties themselves, not to mention media coverage of them. Here are some of the most notable quotes: