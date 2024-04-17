FBI Will Pay Hefty Price for Sitting on Nassar Allegations

UPDATE

Apr 23, 2024 12:21 PM CDT

The settlement is even bigger than expected: The Justice Department will pay nearly $139 million to resolve 139 claims over its handling of sex abuse cases involving Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, reports the Washington Post. Victims say the feds were slow to respond to their allegations over the years. "While these settlements won't undo the harm Nassar inflicted, our hope is that they will help give the victims of his crimes some of the critical support they need to continue healing," said Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer in a statement.

Apr 17, 2024 3:16 PM CDT

The final legal claims against the institutions that in one way or another failed the athletes who were victimized by Larry Nassar have been settled. The Justice Department announced it will pay roughly $100 million to more than 100 victims of the former national women's gymnastics team doctor in connection with the FBI's failure to act on reports that he was abusing athletes. The settlement has not been finalized, but the Wall Street Journal and USA Today say sources confirm the DOJ has agreed to pay that amount. They had sought more than $1 billion from the FBI. This settlement would bring the total liability-related legal payouts to victims to just shy of $1 billion (see this and this). The FBI's mishandling of the complaints it received was detailed in a 2021 report from the DOJ's inspector general: