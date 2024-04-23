US /
Yale

Yale Arrests 47 Pro-Palestinian Protesters

As the protests spread on US campuses
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 23, 2024 12:00 AM CDT
Several hundred students and pro-Palestinian supporters rally at the intersection of Grove and College Streets, in front of Woolsey Hall on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. April 22, 2024.   (Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

As pro-Palestinian protests spread on college campuses across the US, dozens of students were arrested at Yale University and New York University protests Monday. At Yale, 47 protesters were arrested after school officials warned them over the weekend that arrests were coming, citing "harmful acts and threatening language." They've also been referred for disciplinary action, possibly including suspension from the university. Yale officials said some of those detained are believed to be "outsiders," not students. At NYU, a spokesperson said about 50 people were protesting "without authorization" Monday and more later breached barriers to join them. It's not clear how many were ultimately arrested, but NYU faculty members were reportedly among their numbers. The university reported "disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing behavior" and antisemitic incidents, and said many protesters are believed to be outsiders rather than students.

The Washington Post runs down the protest scene (often involving encampments) at a number of other campuses, including Columbia University, where classes recently went online; Boston University; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and California's Pomona College and UC Berkeley. Axios adds Tufts University and Emerson College to the list. While opponents of the protests say Jewish students are not being protected on campus, protesters say they are angry at schools they see as complicit in genocide in Gaza. Per CNN, President Biden said Monday that he condemns "the antisemitic protests," and that he also condemns "those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians," a comment he did not further explain. (More Yale stories.)

