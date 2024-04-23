Yale Arrests 47 Pro-Palestinian Protesters

As pro-Palestinian protests spread on college campuses across the US, dozens of students were arrested at Yale University and New York University protests Monday. At Yale, 47 protesters were arrested after school officials warned them over the weekend that arrests were coming, citing "harmful acts and threatening language." They've also been referred for disciplinary action, possibly including suspension from the university. Yale officials said some of those detained are believed to be "outsiders," not students. At NYU, a spokesperson said about 50 people were protesting "without authorization" Monday and more later breached barriers to join them. It's not clear how many were ultimately arrested, but NYU faculty members were reportedly among their numbers. The university reported "disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing behavior" and antisemitic incidents, and said many protesters are believed to be outsiders rather than students.
The Washington Post runs down the protest scene (often involving encampments) at a number of other campuses, including Columbia University, where classes recently went online; Boston University; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and California's Pomona College and UC Berkeley. Axios adds Tufts University and Emerson College to the list. While opponents of the protests say Jewish students are not being protected on campus, protesters say they are angry at schools they see as complicit in genocide in Gaza. Per CNN, President Biden said Monday that he condemns "the antisemitic protests," and that he also condemns "those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians," a comment he did not further explain. (More Yale stories.)