Yale Arrests 47 Pro-Palestinian Protesters

As pro-Palestinian protests spread on college campuses across the US, dozens of students were arrested at Yale University and New York University protests Monday. At Yale, 47 protesters were arrested after school officials warned them over the weekend that arrests were coming, citing "harmful acts and threatening language." They've also been referred for disciplinary action, possibly including suspension from the university. Yale officials said some of those detained are believed to be "outsiders," not students. At NYU, a spokesperson said about 50 people were protesting "without authorization" Monday and more later breached barriers to join them. It's not clear how many were ultimately arrested, but NYU faculty members were reportedly among their numbers. The university reported "disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing behavior" and antisemitic incidents, and said many protesters are believed to be outsiders rather than students.