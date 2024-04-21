Race Car Runs Into Crowd in Sri Lanka, Killing 7

A race car veered off the track during a competition in Sri Lanka on Sunday and rammed into a crowd of spectators and race officials, killing seven people and injuring 20 others, officials said. Thousands of spectators watched the crash during a race in the town of Diyatalawa in the tea-growing central hills, about 110 miles east of the capital, Colombo. The cause wasn't immediately clear, the AP reports.

A police spokesman said seven people, including four officials, were killed. Another 20 people were being treated at a hospital for injuries, said Nihal Thalduwa. Three of them reportedly were in critical condition. Thalduwa said police have launched an investigation into the accident, which took place during the 17th of the 24 events scheduled. The race, which was co-organized by the Sri Lankan army, was suspended after the accident. About 45,000 spectators had gathered at the race circuit at a Sri Lankan military academy.