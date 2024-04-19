The parents of a Minnesota girl who died after an asthma attack earlier this year have been charged with second-degree manslaughter, accused of not taking her to the hospital as she suffered the attack. KARE 11 and the Star Tribune report that Anthony and Rachel Modrow, both 34, were booked Wednesday into the Hennepin County Jail regarding their 9-year-old daughter Amy, whose story started on the evening of Feb. 9.

Asthma attack: Per a criminal complaint, Amy was sleeping over a friend's house that night when she started struggling with her breathing. The friend's mother told investigators that Amy seemed to have trouble using her asthma inhaler, so she called the Modrows around 7am to let them know. Amy's parents don't have a car, so the friend's mother drove Amy home and told them she could take Amy to the doctor, but they declined that offer. "The woman said the victim was wheezing, breathing heavily, could barely walk, and asked to be taken to a doctor," per KARE.