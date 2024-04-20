Barely missing its midnight deadline, the Senate voted early Saturday to reauthorize a key US surveillance law after divisions over whether the FBI should be restricted from using the program to search for Americans' data nearly forced the statute to lapse. The legislation approved 60-34 with bipartisan support would extend for two years the program known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, per the AP. It now goes to President Biden's desk to become law. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden "will swiftly sign the bill."

Proposal: The legislation will renew the program, which permits the US government to collect without a warrant the communications of non-Americans located outside the country to gather foreign intelligence.