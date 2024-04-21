Chris Pratt Knocks Down Famed LA House

It's not just the demolition of a famed, midcentury modern house in Los Angeles that has people upset. The landscaping by Garrett Eckbo that accompanied the 1950 building in the Brentwood neighborhood was praiseworthy, having been featured in Progressive Architecture magazine. Both are gone now, the Guardian reports. Actor Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, had the site cleared in preparation for the construction of a farmhouse-style, 15,000-square-foot mansion. Their property is across the street from the home of Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver.

The one-story, 2,770-square-foot Zimmerman House was designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood, per Architectural Digest. Local organizations were distressed by the destruction but reported that no protections for the house prevented it. The nonprofit LA Conservancy pointed out that a city program had called the site potentially historic. The Eichler Network, which provides coverage of midcentury houses in the state, said calls to preserve the Zimmerman House were ignored. "At the same time as architectural homes are being marketed as high-end, collectible art, others are being torn down to build new," Adriene Biondo wrote. (More Chris Pratt stories.)